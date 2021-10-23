CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,431 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.49. The stock has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

