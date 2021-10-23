CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,605 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $30,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 228.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 475.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ECH opened at $24.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

