CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

DUK stock opened at $103.78 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.