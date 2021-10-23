CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,323 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of American Water Works worth $47,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK opened at $175.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.82. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

