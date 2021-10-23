CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,356 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.68 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

