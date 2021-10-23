CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 47,525 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,374,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,525 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.92% of Crescent Point Energy worth $24,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,970,000 after acquiring an additional 226,915 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.97. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.55.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

