CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 8,877 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $16,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.92.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

