CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $20.18 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $20,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Marriott International by 32.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 27.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.07.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $154.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $161.42. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 145.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

