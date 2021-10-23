CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $22.94 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $22,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $165.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.