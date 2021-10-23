Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 12,280 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 531.3% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 38.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Colfax by 55.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after buying an additional 856,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Colfax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,444,000 after buying an additional 697,457 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In other Colfax news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,084 shares of company stock worth $14,859,663. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.