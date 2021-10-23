Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 60,722 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 1,190.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,225,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 427,900 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616,770 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Farfetch by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,415 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,191,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 4,379,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

