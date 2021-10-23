Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 9,556 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 259.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $274.95 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

