Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $202.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.88, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

