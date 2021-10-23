Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 79,543 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after acquiring an additional 368,232 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEO opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.