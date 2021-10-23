Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

NYSE INVH opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

