Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 130,334 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,334 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,600. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEVI. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

