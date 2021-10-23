Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 18,000 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $176.05 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $135.52 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.15 and a 200-day moving average of $170.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.