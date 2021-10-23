Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 61,695 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

