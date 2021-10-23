Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Adient worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Adient by 2,292.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 79,032 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,813,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Adient by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,909 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

