Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $112.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.