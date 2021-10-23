Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $172,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $77,105,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 750,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,285,000 after buying an additional 164,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

