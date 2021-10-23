Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $2.33 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $2,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $649.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.64. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

