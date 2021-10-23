Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $3.47 Million in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after buying an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Airlines by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,754,000 after buying an additional 579,757 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $28,889,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in United Airlines by 874.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 448,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after buying an additional 402,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

