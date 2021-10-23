Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $3.55 Million in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of NCR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,241,000 after acquiring an additional 329,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 165.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,677,000 after buying an additional 1,923,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,328,000 after buying an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 10.4% during the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after buying an additional 221,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 160.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after buying an additional 1,443,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NCR opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

