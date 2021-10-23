Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $3.81 Million in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 267,157 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,671,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,233,000 after buying an additional 16,120,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,184 shares of company stock valued at $266,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

