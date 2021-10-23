Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of ArcBest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCB. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

