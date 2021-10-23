Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

