Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.53% of Gores Metropoulos II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $6,017,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 400.0% in the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at $3,465,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMII stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

