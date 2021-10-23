Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 1.27% of Dynamics Special Purpose as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth about $994,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth about $1,740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

DYNS opened at $9.96 on Friday. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

