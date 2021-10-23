Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 726,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,385,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,651,000 after buying an additional 841,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

