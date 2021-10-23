Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.