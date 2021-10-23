Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,657,000 after acquiring an additional 81,483 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,210 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,690,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.90.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.28. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

