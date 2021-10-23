Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $3.85 Million Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $79.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

