Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,469.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,502.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,397.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $985.05 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.40.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

