Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 210,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Paysafe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth approximately $101,184,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

