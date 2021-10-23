Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.43.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $371.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.29. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.