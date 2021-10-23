Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 28,239 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $119.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

