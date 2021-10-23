Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 282,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of BTRS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BTRS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 74,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke purchased 28,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.