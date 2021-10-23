Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,361 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Synaptics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $177.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

