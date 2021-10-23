Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 72,212 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of FormFactor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 421,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 39,127 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,083,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.43. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.