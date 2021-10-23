Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 90,000 CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.44% of CVRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,876,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,384,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,738,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,288,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

CVRx stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. CVRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21). The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVRx Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

