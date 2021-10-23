Cinctive Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bill.com by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,250 shares of company stock valued at $60,646,131. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $302.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -258.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.67. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.19 and a 52-week high of $309.63.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.07.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

