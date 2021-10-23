Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 134,308 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,308 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OCDX. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $306,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after buying an additional 232,353 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $136,726,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,338,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after buying an additional 67,109 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 67.66. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $3,051,515.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,866.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,759,185 shares of company stock worth $434,839,866 over the last ninety days.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

