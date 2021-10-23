Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 201,356 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,356 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Driven Brands worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Driven Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

