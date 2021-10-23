Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 21,796 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,796 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Blackbaud worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,625,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,586,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $780,342 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLKB opened at $73.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,840.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

