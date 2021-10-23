Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 380,000 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 380,000 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.08% of EMCORE worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter worth $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EMCORE by 290.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

EMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCORE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In related news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $261.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.27. EMCORE Co. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Research analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

