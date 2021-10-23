Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $2.64 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,360 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Dycom Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $3,714,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $79.88 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

