Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $3.12 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $410.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The business had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

