Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $3.34 Million Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of 8X8 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 729,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EGHT. Barclays began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

8X8 stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $25,203.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,140 shares of company stock worth $891,844 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.