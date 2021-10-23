Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Niu Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NIU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.